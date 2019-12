SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks (6-3) got their first big win of the season, going on the road and taking down UMass 84-80 after a crazy final minute.

They were led by 24 points from AJ Lawson, 16 from Couisnard and 13 from Keyshawn Bryant in his season debut.

Postgame, Martin and Lawson met formally with the media.