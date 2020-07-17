The status of football season, and whether or not fans are allowed into stadiums this fall, is still very much in the air but that hasn't slowed down progress on Williams-Brice renovations.

South Carolina's home venue is nearing the end of the $22.5 million project to revamp the east, west and south sides to Williams-Brice.

The project will fix up some general things that need maintenence but the biggest piece was adding about 70 suites around the stadium and building new premium seating areas.

Ray Tanner said in board meetings this summer things are on schedule and it looks as such in a recent video the athletic department put out Friday.

The department showcased a lot of renovations in an update this week, showing progress being made with football season less than 50 days away.

Watch the full video below.