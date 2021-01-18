“I was kind of feeling it,” she said, laughing. “My mindset coming in, knowing the difference in size, is taking my time around the basket.”

Five minutes into the game, Boston had six points, six rebounds, and three blocks. She had a double-double by halftime. And when Arkansas made its last big push, cutting South Carolina’s lead to three late in the third quarter, it was Boston that sparked the game-deciding run. When Boston hit the floor going after a loose ball with South Carolina up 21, Dawn Staley gave her a break. Boston slowly picked herself up, much to the amusement of Brea Beal, trudged to the other baseline as the crowd gave her a standing ovation, and collapsed in her chair, exhausted.

Against Arkansas’ small-ball, four guard lineup, everyone knew that South Carolina wanted to get the ball inside to its best player, Aliyah Boston. Of course, that’s always the plan, and it doesn’t always work. It worked Monday night.

#4 South Carolina’s inside game was too strong for #15 Arkansas, and the Gamecocks used a big second half run to pull away for a 104-82 win.

“It’s not just her size,” Mike Neighbors said. “She’s incredibly skilled, she’s incredibly smart, she moves without the ball.”

Boston finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, and three assists, but she didn’t do it alone. South Carolina topped the century mark for the second game in a row, and had perhaps its best offensive game of the season. There was good flow - 21 assists on 40 baskets - and the ball never stopped moving. Destanni Henderson had a career-high 10 assists to go with 14 points, and for the second game in a row Brea Beal set a new career-high for points.

Beal also switched onto Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee at times, and played extremely tough defense on Arkansas’ leading scorer. Dungee finished with 22 points, but Beal held her to 0-4 shooting and a turnover in the second quarter, and just eight second-half points.

“To me, it’s exciting. I take pride in my defense,” Beal said. “Being switched on her, it’s like, now it’s my time. Make it hard for her.”

Beal finished with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals. She has 39 points in the last two games, after averaging just 6.7 over the first nine games of the season. Beal said patience and picking the right time to shoot is what has made the difference

“If you’re meant to take that shot, it’ll come back to you,” she said.

Beal finished 305 from three, but she also found success attacking the rim. Along with Boston, Victoria Saxton (10 points), Laeticia Amihere (seven points) and LeLe Grissett (seven points, eight rebounds), South Carolina was able to dominate the paint. South Carolina had a 50-29 rebounding advantage and was plus-26 in points in the paint with 60 points.

“We knew where our bread and butter would be,” Staley said. “It was about us controlling the paint.”

The game turned on a 23-5 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters. The run turned a three-point lead into a 21-point lead. Boston scored nine points during the run, along with three rebounds, a block, and assist. It was a team effort though, as six different players scored. It was an encouraging stretch for a team that has sometimes looked disjointed this season.

“The roles are being seen a little more clear,” Staley said. “They really understand what is necessary for them and us to be successful. Sometimes that is giving up a good shot for a great shot or being connected from a defensive standpoint. There is a shift from that standpoint.”

Notes:

The game was the annual “We Back Pat” game. Both teams wore We Back Pat T-shirts for the tenth anniversary of the effort to raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. … Boston’s performance came in front of A’ja Wilson, the player she could be chasing for the title of best Gamecock ever. Wilson was in town for the official unveiling of her statue in front of Colonial Life Arena. Videos recognizing her career were played during timeouts. … Neighbors stopped and took a picture by the statue before the game. … Destiny Littleton had seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. She has been a key reserve in the last two games and looks like she is getting closer to being in game shape. … Zia Cooke struggled for the second game in a row, scoring 9 points on 3-7 shooting with four fouls and four turnovers. However, she did have three assists and Staley praised her defense. … South Carolina went 8-15 from three and Arkansas was only 7-13. Staley said she was “truly proud” that Arkansas was only able to attempt 13 threes. … Eniya Russell fouled Dungee with one second left in the game. In the most dramatic moment of the game, Dungee went to the line and missed both free throws, giving everyone free chicken. … South Carolina’s next game is Thursday against Georgia. That game was rescheduled from January 7, when it was postponed due to a false positive COVID test in the Gamecock program.