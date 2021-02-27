With the SEC regular season championship on the line, #5 South Carolina visits #3 Texas A&M for the regular season finale. How rare is a winner-take-all game on the final day of the season? Since the SEC first began awarding a regular season championship with the 1985-86 season, this is believed to be the first time it has happened. Only twice in those 36 seasons have two teams met with a share of the title on the line. In 2019, South Carolina hosted Mississippi State and would have shared the title with the Bulldogs with a win, but the Gamecocks lost and Mississippi State claimed the title outright. Before that, you have to go back to 1991. That year, Ole Miss (7-1) visited Georgia (8-0) to end the regular season. The Rebels lost the game and the Lady Bulldogs claimed the championship outright. Texas A&M has had two games canceled: Vanderbilt and Missouri. Vanderbilt obviously won't be made up. In theory Texas A&M could try to play Missouri before the SEC Tournament starts, but with absolutely nothing to gain and everything to lose, it would be shocking if that happened. 1. A Brief History of Gamecocks-Aggies The series between South Carolina and Texas A&M has never reached rivalry status. There hasn’t been as much at stake as with Mississippi State or the mutual dislike there was with Kentucky, South Carolina’s two main rivals. Even though it only goes back ten games, that doesn’t mean there has been a lack of memorable moments over the years. The Aggies were a season removed from winning the national championship when they joined the SEC. They brought along an unwelcome face: Kelsey Bone. Bone was the former second-ranked recruit who was supposed to be the foundation of Dawn Staley’s program. Instead there was an acrimonious split after one season. That made the first game between the two teams especially galling when Bone scored the game-winning putback and then screamed at the crowd of over 10,000 (a huge number in 2013, before it became commonplace), “This is my house!” as she left the court.

That was the last time South Carolina would lose at home for almost three years, a span of 45 games. But Texas A&M remained a thorn in South Carolina’s side. Texas A&M beat South Carolina again in the SEC Tournament that first season, and then the next season, Texas A&M spoiled South Carolina’s debut inside the top ten with an overtime victory in College Station. South Carolina finally broke through with a win in 2015 and the Gamecocks have won seven straight. There has been plenty of drama along the way, though, with only two games decided by double-digits and five decided by a single possession. In 2017, the slumping Gamecocks visited Texas A&M having lost two of three games, a loss away from ceding the SEC title to Mississippi State, and facing the prospect of playing the Aggies without injured center Alaina Coates. What happened is Gamecock legend. Staley replaced Coates with backup point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore. Mississippi State was upset by Kentucky, opening the door in the conference race, and then the Gamecocks upset the Aggies, and in one night the season was revitalized. They rode that undersized lineup to a sweep of the SEC titles and all the way to the National Championship. There have been more nail-biters since that first game, but with the Aggies on the heartbreak end. In 2016, Texas A&M tied the game on a basket off a full-court pass with 0.9 second left, but Shlonte Allen, a little-used reserve who had just entered the game, thought the Aggies were still behind and intentionally fouled Khadijah Sessions, sending her to the line for the game-winning free throw. In 2018, Texas A&M had the ball twice in a tie game with less than a minute left, but then-freshman Chennedy Carter carelessly took too long walking the ball up and was called for a ten-second violation. South Carolina couldn’t score, and the rebound was tipped ahead to a wide open Danni Williams for what should have been an easy layup. But Williams couldn’t control the ball and was called for a double-dribble, and A’ja Wilson hit the game-winner with 1.1 seconds left. The Aggies and Gamecocks have played some exciting games, but they’ve never played a game nearly as important as this one. Texas A&M won the SEC Tournament in 2013, its first season in the league, but has never won the SEC regular season title, and has never even been in contention on the final day of the season. Texas A&M won one regular season title in the Big 12 in 2007. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, are looking for their sixth regular season title in eight seasons, and have finished at least second every year since the 2013-14 season, losing just 13 games in that span. The Gamecocks have also captured five tournament championships. The game also matters for NCAA Tournament seeding. The winner would likely clinch a one seed, while the loser would be at risk of dropping to a two. Texas A&M might need the win more, since it was a two seed in the first bracket reveal, while South Carolina was the second overall seed. In Charlie Creme’s bracketology Friday, he had both Texas A&M and South Carolina as one seeds. When #5 South Carolina and #3 Texas A&M play, it will be the first-ever top-5 game at Reed Arena and the first time all season the Gamecocks have been the lower-ranked team. A win would be the Gamecocks’ highest-ranked win since beating #2 Baylor last season. Staley said the Gamecocks have been calm and focused preparing for the game, but needless to say she is anxious to see how they actually respond. “I’m actually looking forward to seeing how this team approaches it, how this team can execute, especially on the road against a really good basketball team,” Staley said. “I hope we can put it all together and win a big game like this.” If that isn’t enough to convince you this is a big game, South Carolina got new shoes for the occasion.