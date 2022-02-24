WBB: Texas A&M Preview
Who: #1 South Carolina (25-1, 13-1) vs. Texas A&M (14-12) (4-10)
Time/TV: 8:30 PM SEC Network
Line: SC -13 Total 127
History: All-time SC leads 8-4. SC leads 3-2 in College Station.
Last Meeting: January 13, 2022, South Carolina 65-45 in Columbia. The Gamecocks only led by 2 at halftime before opening the game up with a 21-10 3rd quarter.
Farewell Gary Blair
Tonight will mark the final home game for Texas A&M's longtime head coach. Blair is in his 19th season in College Station. He has a career record of 852-344 and is one of only 6 active coaches with a national championship. Blair has taken both Arkansas and the Aggies to the Final Four. The Aggies have made the NCAA tournament in 15 consecutive years, (excluding the 2020 Covid cancellation) under Blair. The court at Reed Arena will bare Blair's name, making him only the 3rd women's coach to receive the honor. (Kay Yow at NC State and Pat Summit at Tennessee are the others). It is also senior night in College Station. Texas A&M is expecting a sellout crowd for #1 ranked Gamecocks, so expect the Aggies to play with a lot of fire and emotion.
Once the game tips, if the Aggies are going to have any chance to pull the upset, they will have to hit the 3-ball. In the first meeting Texas A&M went 2-9 from behind the arch, hence only scoring 45 points. The Aggies are a guard oriented team with their top 4 scorers all being guards. 5th year senior Kayla Wells is the Aggies best shooter hitting almost 50% of her attempts from long range. Qadasha Hoppie, Jordan Nixon, and Destiny Pitts also aren't shy about taking shots from long range. Destiny Pitts did not play in the first meeting between these two teams.
Aliyah Boston x2
Likely national player of the year winner, Aliyah Boston has now posted 19 straight double-doubles, tying an SEC record set by Sylvia Fowles of LSU. Boston can gain sole possession of the record with a 10 point and 10 rebound night. Last time out against Texas A&M, she had a double-double by halftime. Overall, Boston has posted 20 double-doubles this season, with 9 coming against ranked opponents. The Aggies are 5th in the league in rebounding, but that didn't stop Boston and Co. from bullying the Aggies on the glass in Columbia finishing +22 in rebounding for the contest.
In addition to Boston's streak, the Gamecocks can clinch their 6th SEC regular season Championship tonight. They clinched a share with their victory over Tennessee, however, in the unlikely event that South Carolina loses their next two games and LSU wins their next two, the Gamecocks and Tigers would officially be co-champions. By virtue of their victory over LSU in January, South Carolina has locked up the #1 seed for the SEC Tournament.
Dawn Staley's team will most likely be the #1 national seed on selection Monday even if they were to stumble and lose another game during the regular season or conference tournament. They hold wins over NC State and Stanford and have beaten 11 ranked foes this season. South Carolina also has 17 wins versus top 50 NET ranked teams.