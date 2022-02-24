WBB: Texas A&M Preview

Tonight will mark the final home game for Texas A&M's longtime head coach. Blair is in his 19th season in College Station. He has a career record of 852-344 and is one of only 6 active coaches with a national championship. Blair has taken both Arkansas and the Aggies to the Final Four. The Aggies have made the NCAA tournament in 15 consecutive years, (excluding the 2020 Covid cancellation) under Blair. The court at Reed Arena will bare Blair's name, making him only the 3rd women's coach to receive the honor. (Kay Yow at NC State and Pat Summit at Tennessee are the others). It is also senior night in College Station. Texas A&M is expecting a sellout crowd for #1 ranked Gamecocks, so expect the Aggies to play with a lot of fire and emotion.

Once the game tips, if the Aggies are going to have any chance to pull the upset, they will have to hit the 3-ball. In the first meeting Texas A&M went 2-9 from behind the arch, hence only scoring 45 points. The Aggies are a guard oriented team with their top 4 scorers all being guards. 5th year senior Kayla Wells is the Aggies best shooter hitting almost 50% of her attempts from long range. Qadasha Hoppie, Jordan Nixon, and Destiny Pitts also aren't shy about taking shots from long range. Destiny Pitts did not play in the first meeting between these two teams.