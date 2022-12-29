Last Meeting : February 24, 2022. Carolina 89-48 in College Station. It was not the storybook ending for longtime Aggie coach Gary Blair as South Carolina blasted A&M in Blair's final home game. Aliyah Boston recorded her SEC-record breaking 20th consecutive double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Gamecocks also clinched their 6th regular season SEC Championship in 9 years while shooting 53.1% from the field.

History : SC leads 9-4. All meetings between the two schools have come since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2013. A&M won the first three meetings. The Gamecocks have won eight of the last nine in the series.

There will be a new familiar face on your TV tonight. As mentioned above, Gary Blair is gone, but Joni Taylor is the new Aggies Head Coach. Taylor is 0-12 against South Carolina from her time at Georgia. At some point Taylor will beat Dawn Staley and South Carolina, but it wont be this year. The Aggies already thin roster has been decimated with injuries. In their last game against Purdue, A&M had only seven healthy players. One of the injured players that Taylor will be without is her star freshman forward Janiah Barker. Barker was the third ranked prospect in the 2022 class as ranked by HoopGurlz. (Carolina has already beaten #1 Lauren Betts-Stanford and #2 Kiki Rice-UCLA). Barker injured her wrist in November and may miss the entire season if she elects to undergo surgery.

“You come to the SEC and you come to Texas A&M because you want to be part of winning and creating great culture and winning championships,” Taylor said. “We’re going to find out what it looks like tomorrow.”

Taylor knows that this game is likely to be a struggle for team. Texas A&M has been turnover prone all year, committing 183 to just 115 assists. With just eight active the players the game plan seems pretty simple.

“We can’t take quick shots,” Taylor said. “No surprises on offense, which means we can’t turn it over. You have to be able to set our defense and get them in a half-court game and then box them out.”

The Aggies are the lowest ranked NET team in the SEC at 127.