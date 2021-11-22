What AJ Wilson's return could mean for South Carolina

The Gamecocks will get AJ Wilson back this week, a welcomed addition to the frontcourt needing another veteran presence.

It’s not because he won’t play—he started against UAB and has been a steadying force at the power forward position—but because he’ll have another player in the rotation to divvy up minutes with.

Brandon Martin likely won’t have to worry about cramps when South Carolina tips off against Wofford Tuesday night.

“AJ’s real good. We play similar. He’s a really, really good offensive rebounder, plays strong, helps pour team and can shoot the mid-range. He’s very talented, very athletic—more athletic than me—I feel like he definitely helps us a lot,” Brandon Martin said.

“Last game I was cramping cause I had to play 24 minutes. Definitely he’ll come in, ease in and help me. AJ’s a wonderful guy. That’s my bro and can’t wait for him to finally play his first game as a Gamecock.”

Wilson has missed the first four games of the year—back injury, a death in the family and another impromptu illness—having to watch the Gamecocks get out to a 3-1 record instead of contributing on the floor.

When South Carolina takes on Wofford Tuesday night (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus), barring something crazy happening, Martin said “you’ll see him in a uniform making his debut.”

Two weeks into the season South Carolina is 31st nationally in percent of shots blocked but Martin thinks that can be better. Defensively the Gamecocks are allowing opponents to shoot 43.5 percent from inside the three-point line, 313th nationally.

With his return, Frank Martin hopes it gives the Gamecocks a veteran presence in the paint alongside Wildens Leveque that South Carolina’s needed at the start of the season.

Wilson, who set a school record for 212 career blocks in four years at George Mason and was 26th nationally in block percentage and top 10 percent nationally in offensive and defensive rebound rate.

“AJ, he’s a shot-blocker, he’s a rebounder. He’s 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. He can run. He’s strong in the low post,” Frank Martin said. “He can step out and defend on the perimeter. He’s the oldest guy on our team and been through a lot of big games in his career and played a lot of unbelievable opponents.”

In the first four games the Gamecocks have had growing pains there, thrusting Josh Gray (33 minutes played entering the year) and true freshman Ta’Quan Woodley in there.

Both have shown flashes but Brandon Martin’s shored up that spot over the last two games, both wins.

Over those two games he’s averaging 21 minutes per game (one start), five points and shooting 57.1 percent from the field with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

He’s plus-15 in those games as well playing not only for his father but the program he grew up around.

“It’s very big. It’s a dream come true. I never thought last game I would have started here,” Brandon Martin said. “I’m just trying to do the dirty work, do whatever I can and try to be the Draymond Green of his team. Whatever I can do to help—rebounding, passing, making hustle plays—whatever I have to do to help us win I’m going to do it."