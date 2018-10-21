That sounded good to the physically raw freshman from Africa, so Silva did and it started a chain of events that’s led him to preseason All-SEC preseason honors. Now, for Silva, it’s time for the next step in his evolution.

All Silva had to do for playing time was go out and rebounds and Martin would put him in the game.

Silva was new to the country, new to the entire English language and new to basketball when he arrived at South Carolina. He was just trying to figure out which way was up when he was on the floor, so he and Frank Martin made a deal.

“I was just trying to get my hands on the ball—doesn’t matter if it was offensive or defensive—just to play,” Silva said, flashing a smile.

Silva started his career with a freshman year that was highlighted by freakishly athletic dunks and foul trouble but the year after he improved and was a key piece in the Gamecocks’ Final Four run.

In his junior season he strung together statistically his best season yet but was still growing into more of a leader despite earning All-SEC and Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.

This year, the player that’s made his living bullying other bigs down low, is working on thriving outside of the paint and becoming a better shooter.

“Every basket cannot be a fistfight. You get beat down and play bigger players and on that night they’re not calling certain fouls so you’re not getting to the foul line,” Martin said. “You have to be able to figure it out. He’s too good a shooter to create separation so he can jump up and shoot the ball and it not be a fistfight.”

Silva’s seen his true shooting percentage jump rom 52 percent his freshman year to right around 60 percent his last two seasons in Columbia.

After shooting one three his first two seasons, he shot 5-for-12 last year and 47.5 percent from inside the arc.

It’s been a growing process trying to break a habit of being in the paint all the time but Silva said he’s getting better at it.

He still wants to be that physical force down low—Silva was the best in the country in getting to the foul line last year—but wants to be able to score in different ways if he’s not able to get to the line at times this year.

“In my mind I’m in the post a lot. I like to do in the post and be physical,” Silva said. “If my presence is felt in the post that’s going to make the defense collapse and open up the outside shooting. Sometimes if I come down the court and my guy don’t guard me, I’m going to shoot it.”

Early returns on Silva’s shooting ability have been good with Martin saying he’s shot the ball well through three weeks of preseason practice but it’s about if he can do it when the season starts.

If he does, Martin thinks it could be another big addition to Silva’s already-dominant repertoire he’s manhandled teams with in the SEC through three years already.

“I don’t know how much more dominant somebody can be that be a first-team all-league player in the best conference in college basketball, which has been proven the last two years and also be the defensive player of the year,” Martin said. “That’s pretty good. If he had that resume and he played at Kentucky or Florida, what would they be saying about Chris then?”

