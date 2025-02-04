Williams-Brice Stadium Project Receives State Approvals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (February 4, 2025) — The University of South Carolina’s plans to reimagine Williams-Brice Stadium have received approval from the State of South Carolina Legislature’s Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. The approval is a standard procedure for major projects from state entities. The University will return to the Committees in later 2025 seeking formal approval on the full scope and cost of the project.

“We are grateful to the members of the Joint Bond Review Committee and State Fiscal Accountability Authority for their diligence and efforts to review our process and plans, and to ultimately provide their support for the next step in this process,” said USC Director of Athletics Jeremiah Donati. “This will be a transformational project that will elevate and amplify our national profile and serve as a point of pride for the university. Once complete, the stadium project will generate new revenue streams that will help provide a sustainable future for all of our Gamecock athletics programs and offer our fans and donors with a first-class game day experience.”

The next step in the planning process is the issuance of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a construction manager for the project, which will be issued by the University in the weeks ahead.

After a solicitation for architectural design firms was issued by the University in November, internationally acclaimed Populous was selected by a University committee. Populous is the leading venue design firm in the world, having completed more than 3,500 projects across the globe over forty years, including some of for the most iconic professional, collegiate and international organizations including the New York Yankees, Kansas City Chiefs, the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspurs, Serie A Inter Milan, the University of Texas, the University of Oklahoma, the Olympic Games and the World Cups. A formal engagement with Populous should be completed in the weeks ahead.

“We were fortunate to have had several highly qualified international, national and state design firms express interest in the project and after deliberate consideration, we came to the conclusion that for such a monumental project that will transform the University of South Carolina, we needed the most experienced firm whose breadth of work speaks for itself and whose vision aligns with the scope of our project,” added Donati. “Populous is known for its innovative and customized approach and it will be an excellent partner for the University of South Carolina.”

As announced in October 2024, after a year-long process of consultation and input with Nations Group, one of the nation’s leading stadium development experts; a widely distributed market survey and resulting analysis by Elevate, a leader in stadium and premium seating; and comprehensive financial modeling by USC staff; and finally, approval by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees, the project will initially focus primarily on the West Side of the stadium with some improvements to the student experience on the North Side, while enhancing the experience for all Gamecock fans. Included in the initial plans are premium suites of varying sizes and the installation of club seats.

“Populous is thrilled to be working alongside the University of South Carolina, building off the rich traditions at Williams-Brice Stadium and ushering in a new era of excellence at South Carolina and within the SEC,” said Jonathan Kelley, Senior Principal, Populous. “Preserving the Gamecock traditions while ensuring best-in-class enhancements will allow the institution to utilize Williams-Brice Stadium year-round for the benefit of the Department of Athletics, its athletic programs, the institution and the greater community.”

USC Athletics will share additional details with the community as the design process moves forward.

For more information about the Williams-Brice Stadium project, visit here.