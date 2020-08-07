It’s the first time coaches can do something like this since spring practice was canceled, and it’s something head coach Will Muschamp said has been beneficial entering camp.

The Gamecocks aren’t in camp right now—that starts Aug. 17—but are going through OTA-style workouts now where coaches can get players on the field.

At this point during a regular offseason, South Carolina would be a few days into the grind that is preseason camp. But this isn’t a normal year.

“What you learn is how guys take it from the classroom to the field, especially the young players you’ve never been with before,” he said. “Joe Cox is new, coach (Mike) Bobo is new, Des Kitchings is new. They’re teaching some concepts in the classroom and we’re going to the field. They’re learning what that player can handle. I think you can learn a lot from that standpoint.”

With the OTA style workouts the Gamecocks can have, coaches can work with student athletes for 20 hours a week, no more than four hours a day, and it can range anywhere from strength and conditioning work to walk-throughs with a football and meetings.

For South Carolina, it’s especially valuable since the Gamecocks are breaking in an entirely new offense under coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo and bringing in a few new staff members on both sides of the ball with Cox (receivers), Kitchings (running backs), Rod Wilson (linebackers) and Tracy Rocker (defensive line).

Plus, the OTA workouts allow South Carolina to work with their freshman class that includes mid-year enrollees who only got five spring practices under their belt before things were shut down and a crop of freshmen getting their first taste of college football.

Getting back on the field is a welcomed change for players and coaches in the program who spent the majority of the offseason in limbo on if there would be a season at all.

“I think the biggest issue we dealt with the last few weeks is the uncertainty: the uncertainty of the season, uncertainty of a start time, the uncertainty of camp…When are we going to start, what’s going to happen and what’s this going to look like?” Muschamp said. “The more definite things you can put in front of a young person right now the better you’re going to be.”

The next steps for South Carolina and every other SEC team will be starting team camp in few weeks.

Teams start practice Aug. 17 and will have 40 days to hold 25 practices with similar hours restrictions (20) as their OTA workouts now with two mandatory off days weekly.

The 10-game, conference-only season is scheduled to start Sept. 26.

Practice during camp will look at least a little similar to those in years past with a few tweaks including players and coaches wearing masks.

“Based on listening to (trainer) Clint (Haggard) and how practices will work, with that face covering we should be fine,” Muschamp said. “In all situations we are prepared as a staff.”