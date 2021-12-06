What we learned: Georgetown
What a difference 96 hours makes.
Four days prior, the Gamecocks were coming off what Frank Martin called an embarrassing loss to Coastal Carolina but now are back in the win column after a double-digit win over Georgetown.
The Gamecocks put together one of their more consistent performances of the early season, and there's plenty to take away from it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news