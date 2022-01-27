What we learned: Vanderbilt
For the first time since 2020, the Gamecocks are winners of consecutive league games.
South Carolina won going away 70-61 over Vanderbilt to sweep the Commodores this season in what was a carbon copy of the Georgia win.
The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) erased an 11-point second half deficit behind another mammoth run to win back-to-back games. Now comes the part of building on it as they go on a two-game road trip.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news