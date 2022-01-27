For the first time since 2020, the Gamecocks are winners of consecutive league games.

South Carolina won going away 70-61 over Vanderbilt to sweep the Commodores this season in what was a carbon copy of the Georgia win.

The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) erased an 11-point second half deficit behind another mammoth run to win back-to-back games. Now comes the part of building on it as they go on a two-game road trip.