Before the Gamecocks scrimmage this weekend, here's a look at what we learned this week.

South Carolina is another week into their preseason practices and as the Gamecocks continue to inch closer to the season, more about this year's team is coming into focus.

One more week of training camp down, a month more to go.

Muschamp happy with the turnovers

Last season, the Gamecocks did a great job offensively protecting the ball but struggled to take the ball off opponents, leading Muschamp to emphasize even more forcing turnovers in camp.

Through the first two weeks he said he's been pleased with the defense's mindset in getting the ball off of the offense. Now, he did say it's a "double-edged sword" for him but the defense was great in the first few days and the offense had been better in Week 2.

He did say there was a red zone turnover he was pleased about defensively (less so offensively) but he and the rest of the defense is happy with where things are and think this will be a better year for the team's turnover margin.

Luke Doty: human Swiss Army Knife

Will Muschamp was asked again about Doty's role this season and double-down again about Doty making an impact this season and saying there were no conversations about redshirting him.

From the way he talked, Doty is going to play both receiver and quarterback and do it quite a bit as he goes into his freshman season. The good thing for South Carolina is Doty can play in as many games as he wants without burning a year of eligibility.

It's not certain if it'll just be a package or how exactly the Gamecocks will utilize him—Muschamp joked saying he wants teams to think it will just be in "WildCock"—but Doty's going to be a versatile piece of this year's offense.

ZaQuandre White is as delivered

With the news of MarShawn Lloyd's injury coming out, it led to the question of which running back was going to step up and fill that void. So far, Muschamp said ZaQuandre White is doing a lot of good things in his first full week of camp.

Muschamp praised White's intelligence and talent level and should continue to factor in heavily into the starting running back competition and could be the day one starter at the position.

Alex Huntley standing out inside

The Gamecocks have two seniors running with the first team in Jabari Ellis and Keir Thomas, but Huntley is impressing his teammates and Muschamp early in camp. Muschamp said this week he's impressed with Huntley's talent and ability to catch on, taking it one step further on his call-in show saying Huntley will play this season as a freshman.

His emergence as a very useful piece at defensive tackle gives the Gamecocks to pair with a host of talent in the middle of that defensive line with Ellis, Thomas, Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge.

Saturday is moving day

When the Gamecocks head over to Williams-Brice Saturday, it will be one of the biggest early practices of camp. The Gamecocks will scrimmage for the first time since starting practice, which means it's one of the first chances the coaches will get to see how players—both young and old—operate in game day situations.

The scrimmage will include a lot of game day scenarios like game uniforms and helmets, coaches in the booth and live bullets in the return game and will serve as a separate ground as position battles come closer to the end.

With game plan installation for Tennessee starting in mid-September, this is the first chance for players to really prove why they deserve to be in the two-deep depth chart.