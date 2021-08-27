Where 2023 hoops targets land in expanded Rivals150

After updating the Rivals 2022 top 150 this week, the 2023 class saw an update and expansion to 150 players Friday as well with the Gamecocks involved with numerous highly-ranked prospects.

South Carolina is still in the midst of building its 2022 recruiting class and will continue to as the preseason and season continues, but it’s never too early to start looking at the 2023 group.

One of the biggest names in the newly released top 150, and the highest ranked, is Ridge View’s GG Jackson.

Jackson moves up 10 spots in the latest update as the No. 10 prospect in the country and the second highest-rated prospect in the entire Southeast with only Florida’s Kwame Evans Jr. ranked higher.

The No. 2 power forward in the class plays locally in Columbia and has been on campus five times since the beginning of June: three times for camps and twice for unofficial visits.

Another player who spent some time in South Carolina at Gray Collegiate, Brandon Gardner, slid some in the update but checks in as the No. 46 player in the country and a four-star prospect.

Gardner was also on campus twice this summer, including as recently as Saturday for the team’s elite camp.

Right behind Gardner is four-star big man out of Winston Salem Christian in Brandon White at No. 47.

White, listed at 6-foot-10, picked up an offer over the summer and was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit over the weekend with his teammate and 2022 top 150 player Christ Essandoko.

Another big target in the class is power forward TJ Power, who checks in at No. 64 nationally. Power is from the northeast out of Massachusetts and has a Gamecock offer.

Two prospects who took unofficial visits to campus this summer also crack the expanded rankings, both out of North Carolina.

Burlington School big man Mike Nwoko debuts as a four-star prospect and the No. 102 player in the class while wing Comeh Emuobor out of Ravenscroft comes in at No. 129 and a three-star prospect.

Other players with Gamecock interest who landed in the top 150: Baye Fall, No. 6; Justin Edwards, No. 8; Caleb Foster, No. 11; Isaiah Miranda, No. 42; Rayvon Griffith, No. 53; Kaleb Glenn, No. 61; Blue Cain, No. 62; Marquavious Brown, No. 89 and Trevor Smith, No. 138.

Jaylen Curry, who doesn’t have an offer yet but has some South Carolina interest, comes in at No. 133.