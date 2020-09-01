Which 2022 prospects South Carolina reached out to Tuesday
Tuesday was big for South Carolina for a lot of reasons.
Not only were the Gamecocks back on the practice field for the 10th camp session, but it was Sept. 1, the first day coaches can make direct contact with players in the 2022 recruiting class.
South Carolina didn't waste any time, reaching out to plenty of targets in the class with graphics and the hashtag Busine22Decision on social media.
Below are a smattering of social media posts from players who posted their graphics online.
BUSINE22DECISION #spursup🤙 pic.twitter.com/PhOUirDJrU— Jaleel Skinner (@jaleel_skinner) September 1, 2020
#BUSINE22DECISION pic.twitter.com/o739yXyxbe— “𝓒𝓳” 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓴𝓮𝓼 (@CapersStokes) September 1, 2020
South Carolina show that love..love!! @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/BqIw6PeuWc— Tyler Gibson (@JC_gibs15) September 1, 2020
Gamecocks showing some love! @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/trzFBw07dI— Dayne Shor (@DayneShor11) September 1, 2020
Four-star, in-state linebacker Jaylen Snead
Thank you South Carolina for showing ❤️ @CoachWMuschamp @GamecockFB @RodWilson58 pic.twitter.com/7lpmAAxTkz— Jaylen Sneed (@sneed_jaylen) September 1, 2020
#Busine22Decision pic.twitter.com/HjD5JgT37i— Janiran Bonner (@JBonner11_) September 1, 2020
#BUSINE22DECISION 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/8BJ0JVuDiz— EJ Evett (@elijahyadig13) September 1, 2020
Much Love🖤 pic.twitter.com/uaQld01A9U— Khurtiss Perry (@KhurtissPerry) September 1, 2020
Thanks to all the schools that reached out to start or continue this process 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/fx1sa1Gvsh— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) September 1, 2020
A list of some other prospects the Gamecocks reached out who put graphics up on social media:
Three-star offensive guard Jacob Hood
Three-star inside linebacker Kobe McCloud
Inside linebacker Edwin Kolenge
Offensive tackle Donte Gillard
Strongside defensive end Mykel Williams
Safety Devin Moore
Ja’Veon Mobley
Three-star offensive tackle Anez Cooper
Three-star running back Quinshon Judkins
Three-star tight end Nate Kurisky
Four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Athlete Virgil Marshall
Three-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons
Wide receiver Rodney Hill
Four-star wide receiver and Florida commitment Syveion Ellis
Wide receiver Camden Brown
Linebacker Demaurion Ginn
Three-star offensive tackle Elijah Zollicoffer
Offensive guard Arquis Ward