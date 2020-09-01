 Which 2022 prospects South Carolina Gamecocks football reached out to Tuesday
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 16:00:00 -0500') }} football

Which 2022 prospects South Carolina reached out to Tuesday

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Tuesday was big for South Carolina for a lot of reasons.

Not only were the Gamecocks back on the practice field for the 10th camp session, but it was Sept. 1, the first day coaches can make direct contact with players in the 2022 recruiting class.

South Carolina didn't waste any time, reaching out to plenty of targets in the class with graphics and the hashtag Busine22Decision on social media.

Below are a smattering of social media posts from players who posted their graphics online.

Four-star, in-state tight end Jaleel Skinner

Three-star, in-state running back CJ Stokes

Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Gibson


Four-star offensive tackle Dayne Shor

Four-star, in-state linebacker Jaylen Snead

Four-star defensive end Dante Anderson

Four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner

Three-star, in-state wide receiver EJ Evett

Four-star defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry

Four-star tight end Donovan Green

A list of some other prospects the Gamecocks reached out who put graphics up on social media:

Three-star offensive guard Jacob Hood

Three-star inside linebacker Kobe McCloud

Inside linebacker Edwin Kolenge

Offensive tackle Donte Gillard

Strongside defensive end Mykel Williams

Safety Devin Moore

Ja’Veon Mobley

Three-star offensive tackle Anez Cooper

Three-star running back Quinshon Judkins

Three-star tight end Nate Kurisky

Four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Athlete Virgil Marshall

Three-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons

Wide receiver Rodney Hill

Four-star wide receiver and Florida commitment Syveion Ellis

Wide receiver Camden Brown

Linebacker Demaurion Ginn

Three-star offensive tackle Elijah Zollicoffer

Offensive guard Arquis Ward

Jaleel Skinner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}