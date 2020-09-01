Tuesday was big for South Carolina for a lot of reasons.

Not only were the Gamecocks back on the practice field for the 10th camp session, but it was Sept. 1, the first day coaches can make direct contact with players in the 2022 recruiting class.

South Carolina didn't waste any time, reaching out to plenty of targets in the class with graphics and the hashtag Busine22Decision on social media.

Below are a smattering of social media posts from players who posted their graphics online.