SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After two days of OTAs, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has already learned what South Carolina fans already knew.

Deebo Samuel makes plays.

"Deebo, he’s had a couple, yesterday especially, that after the catch he’s just so explosive and fast, so it’s a long way to go for all of us, but I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Garoppolo said earlier this week, according to the 49ers official site.

Samuel, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has also caught the attention of ESPN's Matt Bowen, who listed Samuel (ESPN subscription required) as one of 15 rookies who landed with the perfect team.

Bowen points out that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is the perfect person to draw up catch-and-run chances for the former Gamecock and that the offense should effectively get Samuel in space, where he did damage for four years at Carolina.

The 49ers, who didn't have Goropollo for most of last season due to a knee injury, didn't produce a receiver with over 500 yards in receptions last year.

Samuel should have a chance to eclipse that number in his first season. In fact, ESPN's Fantasy Football division projects Samuel to have 44 receptions for 536 yards and two touchdowns and three carries for 22 yards.

Me, personally? I'd take the over.