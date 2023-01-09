After one stellar season in the program, South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. officially decided to run it back for another year.

Wells, a Richmond, Va. native, spent the first two seasons of his college career at FCS James Madison before transfering to South Carolina before 2022.

Wells had 1,853 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons with the Dukes, and the step up in competition from FCS to the SEC did not phase him at all. He finished the 2022 campaign in Columbiaw with 68 catches, 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He had four games with at least 100 receiving yards, three of which the Gamecocks won. And most famously, he made a name for himself with two career performances in upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson. He caught 11 passes for 177 yards against the Volunteers, and then followed that up by catching two touchdowns and securing the game-clinching first down reception in the 31-30 rivalry win over Clemson.

The six touchdowns Wells caught were the most by any South Carolina receiver since Bryan Edwards also hauled in six in 2019. In fact no Gamecock wide receiver had reached the 900 receicing yard threshold since Pharoh Cooper all the way back in 2015, Steve Spurrier's final season leaind the program.

Without Wells, South Carolina would have been forced to replace the top five players on the roster in receiving yards are now all going to be gone next season. Jalen Brooks and Josh Vann were out of eligibility, and Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal, but Wells returning gives the passing game a crucial staple back.

Wells is the penultimate domino to fall for the 2023 season in terms of NFL decisions. The lone key piece of the puzzle who still has not announced his decision is quarterback Spencer Rattler. The deadline for players to enter the NFL Draft is on Jan. 16, one week from today.

