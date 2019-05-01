Will Muschamp is looking to put together a strong 2020 class for South Carolina, with a few quality pieces already in place this cycle. In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at 10 players on the defensive side of the ball we are prominently tracking where USC is concerned.

After a couple reschedules of visits, Battle made his way to USC's campus for the "Spurs Up Elite Player Day" on Saturday. The trip seemed to go quite well on that front. From what we hear, South Carolina is one of several programs - the others being Georgia Tech, Maryland, and West Virginia - to have captured Battle's attention early. USC's defensive back board tends to evolve and take greater shape in the summertime, but Battle's recent visit is one that moves him up the watch board in our book.



Perhaps the most obvious inclusion on this list, Burch is a major priority for the Gamecocks. He's also a big target for Clemson, and it's those two in-state programs doing battle for him. We've long been consistent in framing South Carolina's chances here despite various rumors surrounding Burch's recruitment and him being some type of lock for Clemson. There was further evidence to the contrary recently when he visited South Carolina three straight weekends this spring. Will Muschamp's done an outstanding job with Burch and his family here, something that cannot be discounted.



Conley keeps things fairly quiet regarding his recruiting, but he's nonetheless someone we're attempting to keep a close eye on as he goes through the process. There are a few North Carolina prospects in this cycle that South Carolina is battling UNC and NC State for; that would be the case here as well. We'll see what Conley's visit schedule looks like this summer, but he's still one to monitor where USC is concerned.



Evans is another one of the state of North Carolina prospects coveted by the in-state schools. South Carolina, too, has been heavily involved for quite a while. It's thought that Evans may like UNC and South Carolina the most, and it'd be no surprise if he eventually represented a signature get of sorts for Mack Brown. USC's still lurking here and is a school to watch; Evans is one of several talented defensive line targets on USC's board.



Despite Hemingway's mid three-star rating, he's a guy the Gamecock staff likes a lot and has prioritized. A three-sport athlete, there's a lot of upside here once he's fully focused on football at the college level.

USC has the edge here, nobody disputes that. The question seems to be more of "when" than "if" with Hemingway.



A cover corner with size, Hill has visited twice this year and had great trips to Columbia on both occasions. He's eyeing a decision in August, if not before, and USC would have to be considered the front runner right now.



In some ways, Huntley may be overshadowed by his teammate, the five-star Burch. That doesn't diminish his talent at all, however. He's a quality prospect and one that Will Muschamp has been on for a long time. Huntley legitimately likes other programs like Georgia, Stanford, and Texas, and could opt for more visits this summer. If one were to "mock up" a Gamecock class, it'd be tough not to include him.



Kaba's another defender who keeps things relatively quiet. That's left everyone searching for what may happen on May 9, when he's scheduled to announce his commitment. The thought is that NC State and South Carolina are the two programs with the best shot to land him.



Another one of the talented priority DL targets on USC's board, Murphy is someone that the Gamecock staff has a realistic shot to add in the 2020 class. Ever since the staff offered, he's been pursued with vigor by Will Muschamp and company. The Gamecocks appear to have the edge.

