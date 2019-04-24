News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 08:36:28 -0500') }} football Edit

10 South Carolina football prospects to watch - Offense

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Will Muschamp is looking to put together a strong 2020 class for South Carolina, with a few quality pieces already in place this cycle.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at 10 players on the offensive side of the ball we are prominently tracking where USC is concerned.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}