100 days until football returns to Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina's athletics department released a video via the Gamecock Football Twitter account on Thursday getting fans ready for the return of full-capacity seating inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
Today marks the 100-day countdown until the home opener against Eastern Illinois.
The video, featuring voiceovers from former Gamecock athletes and current coaches and staffers, can be seen below.
