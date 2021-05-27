 100 days until Gamecock football returns to Williams-Brice Stadium
100 days until football returns to Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina's athletics department released a video via the Gamecock Football Twitter account on Thursday getting fans ready for the return of full-capacity seating inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

Today marks the 100-day countdown until the home opener against Eastern Illinois.

The video, featuring voiceovers from former Gamecock athletes and current coaches and staffers, can be seen below.

Gamecock football
Students wave towels during Sandstorm inside Williams-Brice Stadium
{{ article.author_name }}