GamecockCentral.com

The 2018 MLB Draft is in full swing and Gamecock players and signees in the recruiting class are being picked left and right as the 40-round draft continues through Wednesday night.

Below are the players that have been drafted and what this year's slot money is for each pick. For slot money, players that sign could get more or less, and a lot depends on what happens during the team's negotiations.

Slot values are according to MLB.com.

Owen White, RHP signee

Round, pick number: 2, No. 55 overall

Team: Texas Rangers

Slot value: $1,257,500

Carlos Cortes, OF/UTIL

Round, pick number: 3, No. 83 overall

Team: New York Mets

Slot value: $705,300

Adam Hill

Round, pick number: 4, No. 110 overall

Team: New York Mets

Slot value: $507,800

Taj Bradley, RHP signee

Round, pick number: 5, No. 150 overall

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Slot value: $343,600

Cody Morris:

Round, pick number: 7, No. 223 overall

Team: Cleveland Indians

Slot value: $173,000