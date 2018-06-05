GamecockCentral.com

2018 South Carolina MLB Draft tracker
The 2018 MLB Draft is in full swing and Gamecock players and signees in the recruiting class are being picked left and right as the 40-round draft continues through Wednesday night.
Below are the players that have been drafted and what this year's slot money is for each pick. For slot money, players that sign could get more or less, and a lot depends on what happens during the team's negotiations.
Slot values are according to MLB.com.
Owen White, RHP signee
Round, pick number: 2, No. 55 overall
Team: Texas Rangers
Slot value: $1,257,500
Carlos Cortes, OF/UTIL
Round, pick number: 3, No. 83 overall
Team: New York Mets
Slot value: $705,300
Adam Hill
Round, pick number: 4, No. 110 overall
Team: New York Mets
Slot value: $507,800
Taj Bradley, RHP signee
Round, pick number: 5, No. 150 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Slot value: $343,600
Cody Morris:
Round, pick number: 7, No. 223 overall
Team: Cleveland Indians
Slot value: $173,000