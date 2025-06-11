Top 5 Virginia Tech Wins

(Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

The last two generations of South Carolina fans only consider Virginia Tech a rival in the comments/mentions after someone posts an internet poll about the best entrance in college football. Little does the younger generation know that South Carolina and Virginia Tech have met 20 times on the gridiron. The Hokies are the Gamecocks twentieth most played opponent despite having not played since 1991. Carolina leads the series 11-7-2 and has not lost to VT since 1974. South Carolina is 4-0-2 in the last six meetings. College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer was 0-4-2 against Carolina during his 29 years in Blacksburg. He complied a record 238-121-2. (Frank Beamer's only ties in 29 years were against the Gamecocks). Virginia Tech won three of the first four meetings. The series dates back to 1905, when Virginia Tech was known as VPI. The two schools resume their rivalry on August 31st in Atlanta where the Gamecocks are currently 9.5 pt favorites. Shane Beamer played for father at Virginia Tech and will be facing his alma mater for the first time as a head coach. GamecockScoop will have plenty of coverage of Labor Day weekend season opener in the summer months, but first- let's look back at the best five Gamecock wins of the series.

Advertisement

1991: Gamecocks Snuff Out Late Hokie Drive for Rare 91' Win

(Photo by Getty Images)

September 21, 1991: South Carolina 28-21 USC was making national headlines in 1991 for the wrong reasons amidst the James Holderman scandal. While not known at the time, South Carolina was also woefully underprepared to join the SEC the following season. The 1991 football season was mostly forgettable. The team finished with a 3-6-2 record and lost their last four games. 91's only highlights were a win over defending national champion Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, who was now in Frank Beamer's fifth season. Beamer's record after the 1991 season was 22-32-1. In year six, Beamer's Hokies went 2-8-1, yet he managed to keep his job. VT's patience paid off as the Hokies would never again have a losing season under Beamer, winning three Big East Championships, four ACC Championships and playing for a national championship. The Gamecocks were close to a two-win season in 1991. Virginia Tech appeared to have tied the game, pending the EXP, with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the game, but the Hokies were flagged for an illegal formation. The next play VT QB Will Furrer was intercepted by Jerry Inman to preserve the Gamecock win. Tech's prior drive was thwarted by Gerald Dixon's Sr.'s fumble recovery. Dixon's sons would also both play defensive line for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier. Dixon Sr. would go on to record 325 tackles across a ten-year NFL career. Quarterback Bobby Fuller went 17-for-24 for 238 yards and two touchdowns, one of those touchdowns was to future Packers' should have been Pro Bowler Robert Brooks. Brooks was denied a spot in the 95' Pro Bowl despite having a 102 catch, 1500 yards and 13 touchdown season.

1987: Fire Ants Smother Hokies in Frank Beamer's Debut Season

October 10, 1987: South Carolina 40-10 This game was not competitive. Frank Beamer's Hokies were completely overwhelmed from the opening kick. Todd Ellis threw for 334 yards a score and Sterling Sharpe had three rushing(!) touchdowns to lead Carolina to easy win over VT. WRs Kevin White and Ryan Bethea also shined for Carolina, Bethea caught a 23-yard touchdown and White hauled in nine balls for 102 yards. Virginia Tech could barely surpass 200 yards of total offense and scored all of their points on short fields set up by Ellis' fumbles. The Hokies had three 4th quarter drivers that resulted in -3 yards of offense. The score could have been worse but Carolina had to settle for four Collin Mackie second half field goals. While I'm unable to independently very this, the box score from this game from hokiesports.com shows that Alex Murdaugh had two carries for nine-yards.

1973: Carolina Slips Past Upset Minded Hokies

(Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

October 6, 1973: South Carolina 27-24 The Gamecocks have had no problem waltzing into Blacksburg and picking road wins. Carolina is 5-2-1 in Blacksburg and 4-1-1 at Lane Stadium. The 1973 Gamecock team is one of the less heralded teams in schools history. They finished the season 7-4 with a win 32-20 win over Clemson. South Carolina's four losses were to teams that finished in the top 16 in the country. Carolina lost by eight to Houston in the Astrodome. The Cougars would go to post an 11-1 record and finish 9th in the AP poll. The next setback was a two-point to loss to Miami, OH. Don't snicker, the Redskins (their name at the time) went 11-0 and finished 15th in the country. Carolina lost to a top 10 LSU team by four in Columbia. The only game they were not competitive in was a three touchdown loss to Lou Holtz's NC State Wolfpack. This game would have represented the only black eye on the season. VA Tech was not good. The Gobblers (as they were known at the time) finished the season 2-9, including a 77-6 loss to Bear Bryant's Alabama team in Tuscaloosa. South Carolina had lost two starters the week leading up to this game as Jim Collins (WR) and Russ Jackson (RB) quit the team midseason. (See old-timers that whine about bowl game opt outs). Collins exit gave way to Mike Farrell's six-catch, 128-yard, one touchdown performance. Randy Sparks made his first collegiate start at tailback and rushed for a solid 76 yards. Carolina was led by quarterback Jeff Grantz. The Maryland native, (South Carolina was poaching the Old Line State in the early 70s as well), threw for 203 yards passing and rushed for 51 yards with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. The win was the 100th career victory for USC Coach Paul Dietzel.

1988: Carolina Rides Mackie's Leg For Fourth Quarter Comeback

(Photo by Jeff Blake-Imagn Images)

October 8, 1988: South Carolina 26-24 1988 was only the second time in nearly 100 years of football that South Carolina had started a season 6-0. Fast-forward 37 years later, and the 1988 team is still only the third Gamecock team to begin a season 6-0, having been joined only by the 2012 squad. South Carolina had rolled through its' first five opponents, with only Georgia presenting a competitive game. (Carolina won 23-10). Virginia Tech was in Frank Beamer's second season and limped into Lane Stadium at 1-4, having been non-competitive in three of those losses. South Carolina was expected to roll but there were rumbling of an upcoming Sports Illustrated article to be released in the coming weeks that would rock the program. The Gamecocks played like they knew something was coming down - the next week they were destroyed by 1-4 Georgia Tech. Carolina was able to overcome Todd Ellis throwing five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, on the road. Those were the first pick-6's Ellis had ever thrown in his career. At some point in the contest, Ellis became concussed and would spend the night in the hospital when the team arrived back in Columbia. South Carolina's defense completely dominated the Hokies in the second half. (This was a Tech offense that hadn't scored in the prior four week). Carolina held VT to 66 yards and forced two fumbles. The Hokies only had two first downs that didn't come via penalty. South Carolina kicker Collin Mackie (still third in school history in scoring) connected on four field goals including a 50-yarder and what would be a game-winning 23-yarder with 6:43 remaining. That final Mackie field goal was set up by a Derrick Frazier blocked punt that was recovered at the Hokie six. Robert Brooks provided the other highlight when took the second half's opening kick-off back 98-yards for a score. (Beamer Ball wasn't a thing in Blacksburg quite yet).

1969: Late Field Goal Lifts Gamecocks to Win in Blacksburg

(Photo by VirginiaTech.edu)