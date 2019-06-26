When the calendar turned to 2019, Class of 2021 linebacker Junior Colson was just hoping to get his first FBS scholarship offer. Now, with the year half over, Colson has more than 20 offers, a four-star ranking and is fresh off an impressive performance at the Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. While Colson was in Atlanta for the event, Rivals.com caught up with him to talk recruiting, including his most recent visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina.

"Right now I'm just taking my visits and getting to know coaches and stuff like that."

Michigan: "Michigan was a nice offer to get because I went up there to camp and the coaches didn't know who I was or anything like that. So I just showed up to the camp and did my thing and they liked me enough to offer me. My mom went to Michigan and she has been wanting me to get up there so we just went to the camp to see what would happen. I didn't really get to tour campus and see the facilities and stuff like that while I was there but I have been talking to the coaches and I'm going to go back in the fall for a game for sure. They had a linebacker drafted in the first round this year and their defense is always really good."

Tennessee: "I went up there earlier this month and I had a great time. I got a chance to talk with Coach Pruitt about how they might use me if I were there and they have a real idea about how I could move around and be a playmaker on their defense. They are really trying to build something there and their defense had some pretty good games last year and I only think they will be better this season. It makes me feel good to know that they have a plan for how they would use me and to know that Coach Pruitt is a defensive-minded guy. I know I'll be up there for a game in the fall and I will keep working on building my relationship with the coaches."

South Carolina: "I was just up there for a 7-on-7 tournament with a bunch of the guys I train with. We didn't win the tournament but I thought we did pretty well. South Carolina has been keeping in contact with me a lot and I really liked the campus up there. They have a lot of new facilities and I got to see campus and I just liked the whole vibe of the town. They keep coming to Tennessee and a lot of guys I know are there so they're telling me they want to keep that connection going. They are recruiting my new teammate Reggie Grimes and telling me that the two of us could play together on their defense. I want to make it back there for a game so I can see what it's like with everyone on campus."