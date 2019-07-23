News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 09:01:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB Shedeur Sanders dishes on new SEC offers

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Camp season has been kind for 2021 quarterback Shedeur Sanders.The three-star quarterback made an East Coast tour that included stops at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Boston Co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}