2022 Impact Player: Jordan Burch
The next impact player in this series is Jordan Burch. Burch is a former 5-star prospect and top-rated recruit in the state of South Carolina for the 2020 cycle.
Burch is from Columbia, South Carolina, and played for the etched-in lore, fade-throwing quarterback Erik Kimrey at the Hammond School. Burch was slotted at both running back and defensive end in high school and was recruited to play the “Buck” position in coach Muschamp’s defensive scheme.
The buck position was utilized as both a defensive end and linebacker and required the position to have size, athleticism, and the ability to run. Burch is now an “Edge” player as is the common term these days which is another way of saying defensive end in the 4-3 alignment or outside linebacker in the 3-4 alignment. More importantly, it’s someone who excels at rushing the passer.
Playing time for Burch was split with former edge players Kingsley Enagbare and Aaron Sterling in 2021. Burch flashed his potential at various times in the season, most notably in the first game against Eastern Illinois when he shed a block, leaped, and snagged an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Burch will have the opportunity for more minutes in 2022 with his starting role. He’ll be one for Carolina fans to lock in on if they find themselves tuning in for more than casual observation.
Opponents will quickly realize how disruptive Burch can be when they attempt to run zone blocking schemes and allow Burch a free release. Attempting to release offensive linemen to the linebackers and leaving a tight end or running back to single block Burch will likely result in a loss of yardage. There are few, if any, tight ends or running backs in the SEC that will be able to successfully block Burch by themselves. If Burch is allowed free release into the backfield, his agility and explosiveness should allow him to reach the ball carrier before they cross the line of scrimmage.
Burch is now stout enough to take on the run and can set the edge when needed. He’s powerful, with a quick first step, and has developed some pass-rushing technique. In the spring game, he was astute in recognizing most plays and consistently disrupted the offense on his side of the field.
Not many media outlets have acknowledged Burch’s potential for the upcoming season. He is primed to be a significant playmaker and has the talent and athleticism to be as good as he desires. South Carolina has a stud on their hands in Jordan Burch and if he has the year he’s capable of, the accolades will flow in 2022.