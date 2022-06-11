2022 Impact Player: Jordan Burch

The next impact player in this series is Jordan Burch . Burch is a former 5-star prospect and top-rated recruit in the state of South Carolina for the 2020 cycle.

Burch is from Columbia, South Carolina, and played for the etched-in lore, fade-throwing quarterback Erik Kimrey at the Hammond School. Burch was slotted at both running back and defensive end in high school and was recruited to play the “Buck” position in coach Muschamp’s defensive scheme.

The buck position was utilized as both a defensive end and linebacker and required the position to have size, athleticism, and the ability to run. Burch is now an “Edge” player as is the common term these days which is another way of saying defensive end in the 4-3 alignment or outside linebacker in the 3-4 alignment. More importantly, it’s someone who excels at rushing the passer.

Playing time for Burch was split with former edge players Kingsley Enagbare and Aaron Sterling in 2021. Burch flashed his potential at various times in the season, most notably in the first game against Eastern Illinois when he shed a block, leaped, and snagged an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Burch will have the opportunity for more minutes in 2022 with his starting role. He’ll be one for Carolina fans to lock in on if they find themselves tuning in for more than casual observation.