2022 Impact Player: Spencer Rattler

A healthy Spencer Rattler will be the key to Carolina’s offense in 2022. Numbers don’t always tell the whole story, as they can be skewed in different ways to prove a point, but here are a few numbers that shouldn’t be taken lightly: 4,595 passing yards, 70.1% completion rate, and 40 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions. Those are the stats Rattler amassed during his time at Oklahoma.

Rattler may not have played against SEC-level defenses while in the Big 12, but he did put up incredible stats against strong Power 5 competition. A 70.1% completion rate over a 3-year span doesn’t happen very often. In fact, his 74.9% completion percentage in 2021 ranked #1 for all quarterbacks last season. Rattler is a quarterback that exhibits an unusually high amount of accuracy and flashes the ability to release the ball at different angles. His arm strength isn’t lacking, as Carolina fans will quickly discover how the ball has a way of jumping out of Rattler’s hand and arriving at its target in a hurry.

Overall pocket presence for Carolina quarterbacks was lacking in 2021, which led to unnecessary sacks and missed reads in the passing game. During the spring game, Rattler displayed a calm demeanor and fluid movement in the pocket, climbing and adjusting with ease. He kept his feet active and maneuvered to spaces that allowed clear throwing lanes down the field.

Rattler’s ability to push the passing game to new heights will in turn assist the running game. Teams will no longer be able to stack the box by bringing an extra defender, which should allow the running backs more room to run. The running backs are expected to make at least one defender miss in tight space, so moving another defender out of the box will increase the chances of hitting an explosive play.

Carolina has rarely fielded a quarterback with the talent level of Spencer Rattler. He’s the type of player that will improve everyone around him, including the development of the backup quarterbacks. Luke Doty especially should benefit, as he possesses many of the tools necessary to be a successful quarterback in the SEC. Doty will be able to observe and mimic certain traits while working closely with Rattler.

It's likely Rattler will only be at Carolina for one year before going pro. If that’s the case, Carolina fans should sit back and enjoy the ride as the 2022 iteration will be an exciting one.



