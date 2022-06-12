2022 MBB Outlook: Josh Gray

The second player in this series looking at the MBB roster as we head towards the 2022-23 season is a big man, Josh Gray . Gray is a former 3-star prospect and 2021 transfer. Coming out of high school Gray was rated as the 26th best center in the 2020 class and collected notable offers from LSU, UCONN, FSU, St.John’s, and West Virginia.

Josh Gray transferred to South Carolina after being lightly used as a freshman at LSU. He’s originally from Brooklyn, New York, and brings size to the court that can’t be taught with a frame of 7’0” and 255 pounds.

The previous staff had ideas of using Gray at the 4 spot (also known as power forward) because coach Martin wanted to play with two true big men on the floor at the same time and crash the offensive glass. It became apparent early on in the season that idea was not going to work. Gray struggled at power forward as he had a difficult time moving his feet quickly enough on defensive rotations and usually arrived late, often fouling in the process. His offensive arsenal was not up to standard, being that his jump shot was unreliable and he was unable to put the ball on the floor.

As the season wore on, Gray was primarily used at the 5 spot (also known as center) and looked more natural there. He developed a short hook shot and, at times, was aggressive around the basket. At center, Gray was matched up with big men who weren’t quite as quick as what he faced at power forward which was a more conducive matchup to his style of play.

Gray’s overall stats for the 2021-2022 season were 2.9 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game, but he did have a stretch in SEC play where he proved he can produce at this level. His best game was against Arkansas where he scored 8 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. That’s the type of play coach Paris is going to need from Gray on a nightly basis.