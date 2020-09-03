GamecockCentral - 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins taking things slow

Pike Road (Ala.) Quinshon Judkins is one of the top juniors in the Yellow Hammer State. The 6-foot, 201 pound running back has already picked up offers from Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia and others giving him close to 20 early in his junior year.

Communication should ramp up to another level in the coming weeks with direct contact now permitted with September 1 coming this week. Schools like Auburn and Michigan have done the best job communicating to date, but all schools are showing similar interest.

Judkins is keeping his options open as we head into the fall.

"I have been able to talk to a lot of the schools that have offered me, but with the coronavirus, I have not been able to get out and visit, so things are still open for me," said Judkin. "Every school that has offered me is still high on my list."