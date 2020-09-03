GamecockCentral - 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins taking things slow

2022 RB Quinshon Judkins taking things slow
Pike Road (Ala.) Quinshon Judkins is one of the top juniors in the Yellow Hammer State. The 6-foot, 201 pound running back has already picked up offers from Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia and others giving him close to 20 early in his junior year.
Communication should ramp up to another level in the coming weeks with direct contact now permitted with September 1 coming this week. Schools like Auburn and Michigan have done the best job communicating to date, but all schools are showing similar interest.
Judkins is keeping his options open as we head into the fall.
"I have been able to talk to a lot of the schools that have offered me, but with the coronavirus, I have not been able to get out and visit, so things are still open for me," said Judkin. "Every school that has offered me is still high on my list."
Auburn, being an in-state school close to home is the only school the three-star has visited. He has been on the Plains three times and he likes the vibe.
"I like Auburn because of the coaches. They make it fun. They are good guys and the environment is always great. I also like the style of football Auburn plays and the campus. The education they offer is great as well."
Once visits resume, Judkins "definitely" wants to check out Ann Arbor, Lincoln and Columbia. The restrictions on visits is likely to slow the process down some for the talented junior.
"I honestly have not thought too far ahead about my recruiting yet," said Judkins. "I am trying to get as familiar as I can with the schools, talk to them when I can and I am now just going to wait to take visits.
"I do not really have a time when I want to commit yet. When we are allowed to get out for visits again is definitely something I want to do. Right now, I am just working on building relationships over the phone."