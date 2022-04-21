2023 DT Connor Knight Has Good Feelings About Gamecocks Following Visit
6'3' (although according to his recent Twitter post he's now 6'4") 265 lb DT Connor Knight joined tons of key prospects in Columbia to take in last Saturday night's Spring Game. The 3-Star DT out o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news