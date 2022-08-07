2023 MBB Recruit Collin Murray-Boyles Commits To Gamecocks

Lamont Paris kept the recruiting momentum created by GG Jackson’s decision to stay home going today when 2023 AC Flora star Forward Collin Murray-Boyles publicly announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Yesterday, Paris tweeted his version of a #welcomehome, signaling that he had received a silent commitment from Boyles, who didn’t wait long to reveal it. A few weeks ago, Gamecock Scoop staff writer Perry McCarty wrote about Boyles in his MBB recruiting roundup.

He laid out Boyles’ strengths as: “Murray-Boyles is an excellent finisher around the basket due to his strength and athleticism. His post move toolbox is lacking, as his go-to moves are either dunking, powering through for a lay-up, or exhibiting a short hook shot. Murray-Boyles has a solid elbow jumper and, at times, can knock down the 3. He flashes the ability to put the ball on the floor and, when driving lanes present themselves, can get to the basket. Murray-Boyles sees the floor well and is an excellent outlet passer. He is also competent when delivering underneath passes to other big men in the post.”

Boyles is the first commit for the 2023 class, and we will keep you posted here at GamecockScoop on future targets and visits.