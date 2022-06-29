As we previewed heading into the weekend when we spoke to Zahbari Sandy, the goals of Official Visits are a little different for prospects who have already committed. The same was true for OL Commit Trovon Baugh who joined Sandy as recruits that we already committed on last weekend's official visit. While both were looking forward to furthering their relationships with coaches and players and seeing the full rollout of the weekend's activities, they also had some recruits on their personal hot board they were looking forward to talking to. Gamecock Scoop sat down with Baugh following his visit to hear how it went, and who he thinks might eventually land with the Gamecocks.