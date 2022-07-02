2023 RB Dontavius Braswell Pulls A Shocker, Commits To Gamecocks

One of South Carolina's top running back targets, Dontavius Braswell, pulled a rare shocker today when he announced a commitment to the Gamecocks despite leaving them off of his Final Top 4, which consisted of Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama, and Boston College. That top 4 was a bit puzzling to us, considering it came out just days after Gamecock Scoop reported that it was a two-team race between Nebraska and South Carolina following his official visit to South Carolina. Perhaps that was true, and Braswell wanted to obfuscate his true intentions a bit, or perhaps Braswell had a last-minute change of heart, either way, South Carolina is happy to have the #16 ranked RB in the 2023 Class as part of its class. This is what he had to say about RB Coach Montario Hardesty after that visit: “My visit to South Carolina [June 10-12] was good. I’ve got a good connection with Coach Hardesty. He’s a cool dude. And I’ve got a good connection with Coach Beamer. They were just telling me that whenever I’m ready to commit, they’re just waiting on me.”