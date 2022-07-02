2023 RB Dontavius Braswell Pulls A Shocker, Commits To Gamecocks
One of South Carolina's top running back targets, Dontavius Braswell, pulled a rare shocker today when he announced a commitment to the Gamecocks despite leaving them off of his Final Top 4, which consisted of Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama, and Boston College. That top 4 was a bit puzzling to us, considering it came out just days after Gamecock Scoop reported that it was a two-team race between Nebraska and South Carolina following his official visit to South Carolina. Perhaps that was true, and Braswell wanted to obfuscate his true intentions a bit, or perhaps Braswell had a last-minute change of heart, either way, South Carolina is happy to have the #16 ranked RB in the 2023 Class as part of its class. This is what he had to say about RB Coach Montario Hardesty after that visit: “My visit to South Carolina [June 10-12] was good. I’ve got a good connection with Coach Hardesty. He’s a cool dude. And I’ve got a good connection with Coach Beamer. They were just telling me that whenever I’m ready to commit, they’re just waiting on me.”
The 5'11" 190 lb RB out of Washington County High School in Sandersville, GA has elite speed. He's run a 10.7 in the 100m for his high school track team and won the 2A state championship in Georgia for the 100m and 200m. In addition to his electricity in the backfield, Braswell has returned kicks for his high school squad, and the first play on his film features him returning a kick for a touchdown. He works best when he can bounce to the outside and will have to learn how to shift his game when he can't just outrun every opponent to the edge, but he has all the tools necessary to become an elite running back. He chose South Carolina over offers from nearly every major university in the southeast, plus several major national offers as well.