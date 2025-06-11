2025 Game Windows Set For Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — Game time windows have been announced for South Carolina’s 2025 football games, the Southeastern Conference announced today (Wednesday, June 11).

Television start time windows are defined as follows:

- Early – Start time between noon and 1 p.m. ET

- Afternoon – Start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET

- Night – Start time between 6 and 8 p.m. ET

- Flex – Start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET

Game times and networks for the first three games of the season were announced on May 29. South Carolina will open the 2025 campaign on Sunday, Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech as part of the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will kick off at 3 p.m., and will be televised on ESPN. The Sept. 6 home opener against South Carolina State will begin at 7 p.m., and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+. The Sept. 13 contest versus Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at either 7 or 7:45 p.m., and will be televised on either ESPN or SEC Network.

South Carolina’s first true road game of the season takes place in week four at Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 20. That contest is Carolina’s first “flex” game of the season, with the start time slated to fall between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

The Gamecocks return home on Saturday, Sept. 27 to host Kentucky at Williams-Brice Stadium. That game also is a “flex” game with either an afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or night (6-8 p.m.) start. Following a bye week, the Gamecocks hit the road to face LSU in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 11. The game will be Carolina’s third “flex” game of the year with either an afternoon or night kick off.

Carolina returns home on Saturday, Oct. 18 to welcome in Oklahoma. That game, also Carolina’s Fair Game, will have an early kickoff, starting between noon and 1 p.m., at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks then welcome in Alabama for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 25. That game is Carolina’s fourth “flex” game of the season.

The Gamecocks’ next two games are on the road. Carolina heads to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 1 to face Ole Miss. That is Carolina’s fifth and final “flex” game of the season. The Garnet and Black travels to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 15. That game will kick off in the early time window (between 12-1 p.m. ET).

Carolina closes out the regular season with a pair of home games at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks welcome Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 22 with an afternoon kick off window (between 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET). The Gamecocks host Clemson in the annual Palmetto Bowl clash on Saturday, Nov. 29 with a noon kickoff. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN that kicked off last fall. For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) and the television network will be confirmed no later than six days prior to the game.

A limited number of season tickets are available for the 2025 season. To secure your season tickets or to learn more about what’s planned for 2025, visit: https://gamecocksonline.com/2025-football-season-marketing/.

2025 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 31 - Virginia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.) 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 6 - SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 7 p.m. (SECN+/ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 13 - VANDERBILT *7 or 7:45 p.m. (ESPN or SECN)

Saturday, Sept. 20 - at Missouri *FLEX (TBA)

Saturday, Sept. 27 - KENTUCKY *FLEX (TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 11 - at LSU* FLEX (TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 18 - OKLAHOMA* EARLY (TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 25 - ALABAMA *FLEX (TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 1 - at Ole Miss* FLEX (TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 15- at Texas A&M *EARLY (TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 22 - COASTAL CAROLINA AFTERNOON (TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 29 - CLEMSON 12 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)