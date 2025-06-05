Official Visit Weekend Preview: June 6th

The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a significant official visit weekend starting June 6th, with several high-profile targets from the class of 2025 expected in Columbia. Head coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to make a lasting impression as they host a lineup filled with blue-chip talent. Here’s a detailed look at the confirmed visitors and South Carolina's current standing with each: Quarterback Landon Duckworth — Four-star quarterback FutureCast Prediction: South CarolinaDuckworth is a top target for the Gamecocks, and securing his commitment would be a significant addition to the 2026 class.

Defensive Line

Aiden Harris – Four-star Prediction: Projected to commit to South CarolinaSouth Carolina has made Harris a priority on the defensive front. He’s been trending toward Columbia for some time now, and this weekend gives the staff a major opportunity to lock in that relationship and push for a commitment.

Andrew Harris – Four-star Prediction: Projected to commit to South CarolinaThe Gamecocks are also in great shape with Andrew Harris, who, like Aiden, is a disruptive defensive lineman with serious upside. The staff will aim to solidify their lead and potentially emerge as the clear favorite coming out of the visit.

Noah Clark – Four-star Interest Level: High on South Carolina Clark has been a consistent name on South Carolina’s board. While he’s not yet trending toward a decision, the Gamecocks are firmly in the mix. This weekend will be critical in evaluating where he stands coming out of Columbia.

EDGE Keenan Britt – Four-star Status: Committed to South Carolina Britt, a hard-nosed edge rusher out of Alabama, committed to South Carolina earlier this spring. This weekend offers him a chance to further bond with future teammates and help recruit several uncommitted players also on campus.

Offensive Line Zyon Guiles – Four-star Status: Committed to South Carolina

Already one of the vocal leaders in the class, Guiles will return to Columbia to reconnect with the staff and work on flipping a few more targets into the fold. His presence on campus is another positive sign of class stability.

Kamari Blair – Four-star Interest Level: High on South Carolina Blair is one of the more physically impressive offensive tackles in the class. While he’s taking his time with the process, South Carolina has quietly been gaining traction. His official visit could help them make a major leap in his recruitment.

Secondary Jowell Combay – Four-star safety Interest Level: High on South Carolina Combay is a priority target in the secondary. South Carolina has been consistent with him, and this visit gives the staff a chance to present their defensive scheme in depth and show how he fits long-term.

Kosci Barnes – Not Ranked by Rivals at the moment but a Three-star cornerback on all of the other websites Interest Level: High on South CarolinaBarnes may be rated slightly lower than others on this list, but the staff views him as a sleeper with significant potential. He’s had strong communication with the coaching staff and could be a name to watch coming out of the weekend.