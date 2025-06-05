What South Carolina is Getting in 2026 PG Isaac Ellis

The South Carolina Gamecocks secured a key addition to their future backcourt on Wednesday with the commitment of 2026 point guard Isaac Ellis . The younger brother of 2025 four-star Gamecock pledge Eli Ellis, Isaac becomes the first commitment in South Carolina's 2026 class—continuing the family pipeline from Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina, to Columbia.

Ellis, listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, currently plays at Moravian Prep and competes for the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite (OTE) league. Known for his tenacity on the defensive end, Ellis brings elite-level competitiveness and an advanced feel for the game that mirrors his older brother’s high-IQ style of play.

This past season, Ellis averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field. He also finished with a +/- rating of 14.5—a reflection of the impact he consistently has on both ends of the floor.

Despite playing against elite offensive talent in the OTE league, Ellis stood out defensively, finishing second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. He complemented that with his ability to score when needed, and although his role varied game to game, he’s a career 20-point-per-game scorer across all competition.

Holding 13 offers before making his decision, Ellis opted to join the Gamecocks and is expected to bring toughness, leadership, and a versatile two-way skillset to Lamont Paris’ program. He becomes the foundation of what could be a pivotal 2026 recruiting class in Columbia.