2027 Five-Star Josh Leonard Wins South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

Wilson High School’s Josh Leonard, a 2027 five-star small forward from Florence, South Carolina, has been named the 2025 South Carolina Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year — a prestigious honor awarded to some of the state’s top basketball talents.

Leonard now joins an impressive list of past winners, including former Gamecock and current NBA rising star GG Jackson II, who won in 2022, and current South Carolina sophomore Cam Scott, who claimed the award in 2023 and 2024. Other Gamecock legends like PJ Dozier, Devan Downey, Justin McKie, and Seventh Woods have also earned the honor over the years.