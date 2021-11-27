3-2-1: Clemson

Key plays, game balls, and a burning question from the loss to Clemson.

Three Key Plays

1. Cam Smith’s interception

Establishing early on that nothing good would happen for Clemson when D.J. Uiagalelei would pass, Cam Smith made a terrific diving interception to end the Tigers’ second possession. It gave South Carolina a glimmer of hope that the Gamecocks might be able to hang with the Tigers (hope that was quickly dashed).

2. Kroeger’s 59-yard punt

South Carolina’s best play of the game came courtesy of punter Kai Kroeger. In the third quarter he booted a 59-yard punt that bounced inside the ten and then rolled out of bounds at the one-yard line.

3. Noland tackled at the three

South Carolina had the ball on the 15 with five seconds left to avoid the shutout. Shane Beamer could have let Parker White kick the easy field goal to get on the scoreboard and tie the school record for career points. But the offense stayed out, Zeb Noland had to scramble, and he was brought down at the three. The decision gave Clemson its first shutout of South Carolina since 1989.

“We probably should have for Parker. I didn’t think of it to be honest,” Shane Beamer said. “I know we don’t want to get shut out but I’m not into kicking field goals just (to avoid a shut out)."