3-2-1: East Carolina

We look at the key plays, hand and game balls, and ask the burning question following South Carolina's 20-17 win over East Carolina.

Three Key Plays

1. Trick play

On East Carolina’s first play from scrimmage, receiver Tyler Snead got the ball on an end around, planted, and threw deep to a wide-open Jsi Hatfield, who was behind the defense for a 75-yard touchdown. Shane Beamer warned the defense that East Carolina probably had a splash play they would run on the first possession, but the warning fell on deaf ears. East Carolina lived off that one play for most of the game as the South Carolina defense shut the Pirates down. The Pirates managed just 77 yards passing the rest of the game to go with 116 rushing yards. The only other touchdown came on a 13-yard drive.

2. Damani Staley’s Pick-Six

South Carolina trailed 14-0 late in the second quarter and nothing had gone right. The offense was struggling tremendously, and the only time the Gamecocks were able to move the ball Josh Vann ended up fumbling on the goal line. But just as it only took a fluke play to put East Carolina ahead, it was a fluke play that got South Carolina back in the game. South Carolina’s pass rush had been getting good pressure, so East Carolin tried to counter with a screen pass. Still, Aaron Sterling got in the backfield so quickly that Holton Ahlers had to throw before the play had developed. The pass was hard and early and bounced off Rahjai Harris' facemask and right to Damani Staley. Staley took it back 63 yards for the touchdown. Suddenly, the Gamecocks were back in the game and with some momentum going into halftime.

“We were struggling for anything at that point,” Beamer said. “That momentum that we felt going into halftime because of that play was huge.”

3. Juju McDowell’s big return

East Carolina retook a 17-14 lead, but South Carolina leaned on its special teams. On the ensuing kickoff, McDowell got a huge lane on the return and picked up 63 yards, setting the Gamecocks up at the Pirate 33. The return basically was the drive - South Carolina only picked up 12 yards - but was in position for the game-tying field goal.