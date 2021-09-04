3-2-1: Eastern Illinois

We look at the key plays, hand and game balls, and ask the burning question following South Carolina's 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois.

Three Key Plays

1. Nick Muse for the two-point conversion

After South Carolina’s first touchdown, the Gamecocks lined up for the PAT with the center over the ball and most of the players to the left. The snap went to Nick Muse, who barreled in for the conversion. It wasn’t a totally outside-the-box move - it was planned beforehand to run the play after the first score and it’s a look lots of teams use - but it wasn’t a “traditional” play, which was a welcome change for South Carolina.

“It’s something we’ve been practicing,” Beamer said. “We felt like we had the numbers to get it. It was a chance to get two points and put that on tape.”

South Carolina also went for it (successfully) on fourth down, and executed a two minute drive. Those may seem like small things, but they were changes from the last few seasons.

2. Beamer Ball

It took just a little more than 14 minutes for South Carolina to block the first punt of the Shane Beamer Era. Debo Williams burst through the line and smother the kick, setting up a short field that led to a touchdown. It was South Carolina’s first blocked punt since 2014 (the Carlton Heard game). About 15 minutes of game time later, Jordan Strachan was able to get a hand on another punt, setting up another touchdown drive.

It was vintage “Beamer Ball,” the philosophy Frank Beamer established at Virginia Tech, where blocked kicks and turnover were a staple, with an emphasis on scoring in all three phases of the game. Shane Beamer said the Gamecocks have spent a “crazy amount of time” working on blocking punts. South Carolina only got scores off the other two phases, but Beamer was satisfied.

“That was a fun night,” Beamer said, later adding, “If you want to call it Beamer Ball 2.0 that was a pretty good start.”

3. Pick six

The game was over and the play was just cosmetic, but man was it pretty. Eastern Illinois tried to cut block Jordan Burch, who brushed off the block and was able to make a leaping interception. He sprinted for a 61-yard touchdown, saying he heard he looked “pretty fast” doing it.

“I’ve been thinking about that play all week, like I’ve got to get a pick,” Burch said. “Coach has been telling me, when you get cut block, put your hands up.”

It was a tantalizing glimpse of Burch’s potential, something that didn’t show up much last season, and another reason for hope this season.