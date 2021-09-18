3-2-1: Georgia

Key plays, game balls, and the burning question following South Carolina’s 40-13 loss to Georgia.

Three Key Plays

1. Stetson Bennett IV

On its first two possessions Georgia easily marched 75 yards for a pair of touchdowns. On its third possession, Kirby Smart replaced starting quarterback JT Daniels with backup Stetson Bennett, who promptly threw a pass directly to Jaylen Foster. Instead of delivering an early knockout blow, Georgia let South Carolina right back in the game. It was classic overcoaching by Smart, the same kind that cost Georgia in South Carolina’s 2019 win. Fortunately for Georgia, South Carolina couldn’t really take advantage of the turnover and only got a field goal, but sometimes it feels like Georgia has to overcome its own coaching.

2. Beamer calls timeout

The strategy made sense, although it was probably overly optimistic. The Gamecocks had forced a punt and had all three timeouts, so Shane Beamer used one to try to get a quick score before the half. Instead, everything went wrong. The punt was downed at the one, and then Luke Doty was sacked in the end zone for a safety. After the free kick, Georgia was able to get into field goal range and take a 26-6 halftime lead. South Carolina needed some good luck to pull off the upset. Instead it had bad luck.

3. Josh Vann’s 36-yard touchdown

It’s hard to find another play that made a difference, but in the fourth quarter, Vann scored the first touchdown allowed by Georgia this season. Even though Georgia had started subbing in the backups, that still counts for something. Plus, it was a perfectly placed pass by Luke Doty.