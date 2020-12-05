What’s worse than a long drive ending in no points? A turnover on the second play of the next drive. A screen to Zaquandre White was stuffed, and White got stood up. The officials allowed the play to stay live, and Kentucky defenders ripped at the ball until Jordan Wright pulled it out and recovered. Kentucky scored two plays later and the rout was on.

On South Carolina’s first possession, the Gamecocks marched down the field and appeared to have a touchdown on a third down screen pass to Shi Smith. But Josh Vann was flagged for holding on the play. The hold sprung Smith for the touchdown, but Smith would have had the first down without it. The second attempt at a third down conversion was no good, and then Parker White missed the field goal. WIth a depleted defense, South Carolina had to score to keep pace, and was already behind the eight ball after one possession.

3. Harris rumbles for 59-yards

Harris had already topped 1,000 yards for the season, 100 for the game, and scored a touchdown. When he burst through a hole on the right side in the third quarter, he turned a good season into one of the best ever. Harris only got one more carry before he was shut down for the season, but what a season.

Two Game Balls

Kevin Harris

Harris didn’t just pass the 1,000 yard mark, he shattered it, completing one of the finest seasons ever for a Gamecock running back. Against Kentucky, Harris rushed 21 times for 210 yards, a whopping 10 yard per carry average, plus a touchdown and 17-yard reception. Harris finishes the season (barring a bowl game) with 1,138 yards, the fifth best total in school history. It was his second game this season of more than 200 yards rushing, and Harris became just the third Gamecock ever with multiple 200-yard games, joining George Rogers (three times) and Marcus Lattimore (twice). Harris finishes the season averaging 6.2 yards per carry, tying Thomas Dendy in 1984 for the highest yard per carry average for a player with at least 100 carries. He finished the season with 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for second behind Lattimore’s 17 in 2010. With one receiving touchdown, he is tied for the second most total touchdowns, also behind Lattimore. Harris averaged 113.8 rushing yards per game, believed to be just the second player behind George Rogers (157.8 in 1980, 140.1 in 1979) to average over 100 yards per game in a season. And he did it all with little passing threat to keep defenses honest.

If you want to argue that, in the midst of an otherwise dismal season where almost nothing went right, Harris had one of the three best rushing seasons in school history, I won’t stop you.

M.J. Webb

Webb has shuffled back and forth between the offensive and defensive lines in his career, rarely seeing the field. The redshirt junior entered the game with just 22 career tackles, but he had eight against Kentucky.

One Burning Question

Who is the next coach?

Depending on when you’re reading this, it may have already been announced. It was pretty obvious by the end of the game when every other candidate withdrew his name. Plus Chris and Wes have been telling you all along.