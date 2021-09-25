3-2-1: Kentucky

Key plays, game balls, and the burning question following South Carolina’s 16-10 loss to Kentucky.

Three Key Plays

1. Third down conversion

South Carolina was just 3-12 on third downs. Two came on the same possession: the first drive of the third quarter. The first, a third and four, came on a nice pass from Luke Doty to Josh Vann right at the first down marker. The second was a third and three where Doty found Nick Muse open over the middle for a 25-yard catch and run. It was no coincidence that the drive ended with South Carolina’s only touchdown.

2. First fourth down drop

Trailing 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, South Carolina faced fourth and five from the Kentucky 25. South Carolina (which punted from the Kentucky 40 in the first half), went for the first down instead of kicking a 42-yard field goal. Doty found an open Jalen Brooks for the first down, but Brooks dropped the pass.

“I’ve got to make that play,” Brooks said. “There’s nothing going around it.”

Shane Beamer said if he could have the decision back, he would probably kick a field goal.

“We were trying to be aggressive,” he said. “Hindsight being 20/20 we would have kicked a field goal.”

3. Second fourth down drop

South Carolina forced a fumble and got the ball back, but again stalled and faced a fourth and three at the Kentucky 40. Because South Carolina still trailed by six, and now with less than ten minutes left, Beamer felt they had to go for it. He explained that he didn’t want to rely on the defense to bail the offense out again.

“At some point we’ve got to convert a freaking fourth down,” he said.

Doty rolled right, away from pressure, and threw to Dakereon Joyner in the flat. Joyner was near the first down line, not as clear of a first down as the previous play, but it didn’t matter because he dropped the pass. The deflated Gamecocks allowed a field goal on the ensuing drive, essentially ending the game.