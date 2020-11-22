His absence took away the Gamecocks’ only reliable receiver and one of their two best playmakers. With Xavier Legette and Dakereon Joyner also limited with injuries, there weren’t many options left for the Gamecocks.

Smith caught a nine-yard pass going across the middle of the field. He tried to make a move, but was sandwiched between three defenders and took a blow to his head. He crumpled to the ground, where he was motionless for several seconds. Fortunately, Smith was able to walk off, but he went straight to the injury tent and then to the locker room. He did not return, and Mike Bobo indicated that Smith will probably be questionable for next week.

2. Harris’ fourth down drop

On its first possession of the game, the same one where Smith was lost to injury, South Carolina actually moved the ball, something it wouldn’t do again for quite a while. It had fourth and two from the Missouri 42, and Bobo went for it. The play call worked, and Kevin Harris came open running across the field just beyond the line of scrimmage. Collin Hill delivered the ball, but Harris dropped it. The next six drives ended in punts (with three three-and-outs) as Missouri built a 17-0 lead.

3. Doty scrambles

On Luke Doty’s second real snap as the quarterback - I’m not counting the couple of first half snaps that were designed runs - he showed why everyone has been clamoring for him to get more playing time. Doty dropped back to pass, dodged a rusher, and then scrambled for 14 yards, turning nothing into something and answering the prayers of Gamecock fans. For an offense that has spent most of the season turning something into nothing, that play provided the spark. It wasn’t necessarily pretty or efficient, ten play, 43 yard drives that lead to field goals seldom are, but at least it felt like there was a chance.

Two Game Balls

Luke Doty

Doty’s numbers were modest: 14-23 for 130 yards and an interception plus 11 rushes for 59 yards, but he provided an undeniable spark. Bobo called it “backyard ball” and admitted that the Gamecocks weren’t running much of their offense with Doty in (losing Shi Smith was part of that as well). There were some freshman moments and a lot of plays that made both teams hold their breath. He needs to learn to slide, and he has that freshman habit of trying to bounce everything for a big gain, which doesn’t work now that everyone is as fast as you. But Doty can also make the throws and he can improvise when things break down. He also played with confidence, something the Gamecocks have seemingly lacked from their quarterback for a long time.

Shi Smith

Smith only caught one pass for nine yards (and drew a pass interference penalty), but his absence was glaring. With only two games left, and given the nature of head injuries, it’s entirely possible Smith played his last game at South Carolina. Consider this a hopefully premature tip of the cap for a fine career.

One Burning Question

Is Doty the starter next week?

It’s the obvious question, but is there an obvious answer? Doty said he doesn’t feel he necessarily earned it. Bobo said he’ll watch film of Georgia and then make a decision. While it’s true that the Georgia defense presents a much tougher challenge, it’s hard to imagine going back. Bobo might not survive his interim tenure if that happens. At this point - actually we are past the point -it makes more sense to start grooming Doty for the future, even if it’s under a different coaching staff.