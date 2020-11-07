We look at key plays and players from the loss to Texas A&M, plus a burning question.

Three key plays

1. Brooks’ first drop

On the opening drive of the game, Collin Hill took a deep shot to Jalen Brooks. Brooks had a step on the finger and Hill, who has struggled with deep throws, put the ball in Brooks’ hands. And Brooks let it slip right through his hands. Instead of a long gain or possible touchdown, South Carolina ended up punting. Needless to say, it would have been a different game if South Carolina had scored first.

2. Hill is picked off

Having just fallen behind 14-0, the Gamecocks needed to slow the Aggies’ momentum. Instead, on the next snap, Hill threw a brutal pick. He locked onto Xavier Legette, who was tightly covered, with safety help, and lost his footing. Hill threw anyway, right to Keldrick Carper for the turnover. The Aggies quickly turned it into a touchdown, and the rout was on.