3-2-1: Texas A&M
We look at key plays and players from the loss to Texas A&M, plus a burning question.
Three key plays
1. Brooks’ first drop
On the opening drive of the game, Collin Hill took a deep shot to Jalen Brooks. Brooks had a step on the finger and Hill, who has struggled with deep throws, put the ball in Brooks’ hands. And Brooks let it slip right through his hands. Instead of a long gain or possible touchdown, South Carolina ended up punting. Needless to say, it would have been a different game if South Carolina had scored first.
2. Hill is picked off
Having just fallen behind 14-0, the Gamecocks needed to slow the Aggies’ momentum. Instead, on the next snap, Hill threw a brutal pick. He locked onto Xavier Legette, who was tightly covered, with safety help, and lost his footing. Hill threw anyway, right to Keldrick Carper for the turnover. The Aggies quickly turned it into a touchdown, and the rout was on.
3. Parker White’s 48-yard field goal
Because when you’re down 41-0 with less than six minutes left in the game, you need a field goal. Will Muschamp said he wanted a confidence boost for White, and a touchdown won’t make a difference either, but kicking a late field goal just to avoid a shutout is embarrassing.
Two game balls
Jammie Robinson
Robinson had a team-high seven tackles along with two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
Matthew Bailey
The long snapper, Bailey was perfect on his seven snaps (five punts, two field goals).
One burning question
Was that the end?
Going into the season it seemed borderline impossible that Muschamp would be fired. His buyout is too expensive, making this a redshirt season of sorts. But Saturday had the feeling of a breaking point. Not only was South Carolina’s performance embarrassing, it is trending the wrong way. Muschamp has recruited well, but he isn’t getting results on the field. He is cycling through offensive coordinators with little improvement, and at the most important position on the field, quarterbacks have seemed to get worse over time. The season isn't over, but South Carolina needs to show some improvement over the next month.