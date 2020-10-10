In a new feature, we look at the key moments and players from Saturday’s game and one burning question on our mind.

Three Key Plays

4th down stop

Way back in the second quarter, when the game was still in doubt, Vanderbilt had a fourth and goal from the South Carolina two. Rather than try a game-tying field goal (Pierson Cooke had already missed one), Vanderbilt went for the lead. They went with a play-action, roll right, and slip the running back into the flat. It’s a play that has a very high success rate at the goal line. But the South Carolina defense didn’t bite on the play-action. Everybody stayed home. John Dixon had coverage on the back, and Ernest Jones was able to chase down the quarterback for a sack.

Fake punt

Vanderbilt got the ball to start the second half, but went three-and-out. Looking for a spark, Derek Mason called for the fake punt. South Carolina was ready for it. Everybody stayed home, and Jaylen Foster and Keveon Mullins easily chased down Eljah Hamilton short of the first down. South Carolina took over with great field position and needed just two runs by Kevin Harris to score.

Hill's 10-yard run

With it’s backs against the wall, Vanderbilt had just marched the length of the field, picking up big chunks of yardage on the way to the end zone. South Carolina still led 17-7, but it felt closer than that. The Gamecocks needed to answer, and they got two critical third down plays from Collin Hill to do it. First, he stood in against the blitz to deliver a pass to a wide-open Nick Muse for a 29-yard gain. Six plays later, the drive had stalled at the ten-yard line. Hill dropped back and as the pocket collapsed, the left side of the line opened up. Hill took off and showed surprising agility for someone with three ACL injuries. He picked up a big block from Josh Vann and skipped into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.