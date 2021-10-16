3-2-1: Vanderbilt

We break down the key plays, game balls, and a burning question from South Carolina’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

Three Key Plays

1. Fourth and four

I could have gone with one of the many busted coverages by the Gamecock secondary, but this one seemed to be the play that changed momentum. South Carolina began the game with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives and had gotten the ball in the red zone after an interception. A penalty back the Gamecocks up, and they had to work their way back to a fourth and four. Instead of kicking the easy field goal, Shane Beamer decided to go for the first down and called a timeout. Beamer explained after the game he thought Vanderbilt was on the ropes and a touchdown would be a knockout blow. That part of the decision made sense. The play that was called - a screen pass to Xavier Legette behind the line of scrimmage - did not. The play never had a chance, and instead of a knockout punch it was a momentum swing.

2. Zeb to Xavier

In a connection that probably set a record lowest first initials alphabetically by a quarterback and receiver, Zeb Noland hit Xavier Legette in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Noland had time and was able to wait for Legette to come open running across the back of the end zone. The pass was a little behind Legette and he had to leave his feet to make the grab, but tapped his left foot in the end zone before falling out of bounds.

“I was wide open and I was just hoping he would get me the ball,” Legette said.