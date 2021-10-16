3-2-1: Vanderbilt
We break down the key plays, game balls, and a burning question from South Carolina’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.
Three Key Plays
1. Fourth and four
I could have gone with one of the many busted coverages by the Gamecock secondary, but this one seemed to be the play that changed momentum. South Carolina began the game with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives and had gotten the ball in the red zone after an interception. A penalty back the Gamecocks up, and they had to work their way back to a fourth and four. Instead of kicking the easy field goal, Shane Beamer decided to go for the first down and called a timeout. Beamer explained after the game he thought Vanderbilt was on the ropes and a touchdown would be a knockout blow. That part of the decision made sense. The play that was called - a screen pass to Xavier Legette behind the line of scrimmage - did not. The play never had a chance, and instead of a knockout punch it was a momentum swing.
2. Zeb to Xavier
In a connection that probably set a record lowest first initials alphabetically by a quarterback and receiver, Zeb Noland hit Xavier Legette in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Noland had time and was able to wait for Legette to come open running across the back of the end zone. The pass was a little behind Legette and he had to leave his feet to make the grab, but tapped his left foot in the end zone before falling out of bounds.
“I was wide open and I was just hoping he would get me the ball,” Legette said.
3. Strip-sack
South Carolina had been getting close to Mike Wright all game but he had always been able to roll right and escape the pressure. Now scrambling wasn’t an option. Down a point with 35 seconds left, Wright had to throw. He was a sitting duck for Enagbare, who hit Wright in the back, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jabari Ellis to clinch the win.
“I visualized making the sack and making the play and that’s what happened,” Enagbare said.
Two Game Balls
Zeb Noland
One drive, 5-8 for 75 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Enough said.
Zacch Pickens/Kingsley Enagbare
They have to share one. Pickens had seven tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hurries, and completely took away Vanderbilt’s ability to run inside. Enagbare had six tackles, three quarterback hurries, and the game-clinching strip-sack.
One Burning Question
Does South Carolina have a full-fledged quarterback controversy?
Speaking after the game, Beamer wouldn’t name a starter for next week against Texas A&M.
“We’ll see,” he said. “Luke’s foot was bothering him late in the game and he was having trouble making some throws.”
“Luke did a lot of good stuff,” Beamer added.
Doty did make some good throws early, and foot problems would explain why Doty was missing so badly in the fourth quarter. But Noland came in and was firing darts. He played with a confidence that Doty never had. He did a better job of seeing the field and finding receivers.
There is a lot broken with the Gamecock offense, much more than the quarterback. You’re not beating Texas A&M no matter who starts. Doty is the quarterback of the future. This is a decision about what is best for his long term development: taking his lumps as a starter or sitting and watching.
