3-star East Forsyth OT Jabian Shabazz talks OV to South Carolina

Jabian Shabazz is a 6-foot-7, 298-pound Class of 2026 3-star offensive tackle from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC who is ranked No. 33 in the state and No. 85 at the position.

The coveted target is being recruited by Coach Lonnie Teasley and South Carolina to play the offensive tackle position in the future. Shabazz said the Gamecocks' position coach compared his skillset to Josiah Thompson.

Shabaazz said that Carolina and Ohio State currently stand as the top two teams in his recruitment, and that his interest in the Gamecocks is high. He also said he no longer plans to take an OV to North Carolina. Other official visits are also on the docket for Shabazz before he makes his commitment known. He said that he plans to make the decision in July before he start of his high school season.

Shabazz was in Columbia over the weekend to take his official visit with the Gamecocks. He talked about it in an exclusive with Gamecock Scoop. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina:

WARDLAW: How was the visit?

SHABAZZ: “It was great. It was awesome. I had a good time."

WARDLAW: What was your biggest takeaway from the visit?

SHABAZZ: “I just like the people. They make it feel like home. They are all very nice. They’re all great. Talking to them was great. My parents love talking to the people there and getting to know them. That was the main thing for me.”

WARDLAW: What stands out to you about offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley?

SHABAZZ: “I feel like he was (very) excited to have me for the visit. I feel like he would really like for me to (play for him) in the long run. He kind of compared me to Josiah (Thompson), because we can both move very well. He said that if I end up (committing), that I could be just as good as Josiah.”

WARDLAW: What are your thoughts on Shane Beamer?

SHABAZZ: “He was great. I had a great time with him, and I got to talk to him right before I left (Columbia). He was really awesome."

WARDLAW: Did this visit move the needle for Carolina, and if so, why?

SHABAZZ: “Yeah, it definitely did. I tell this to everybody. South Carolina was already in my top two (alongside Ohio State). But right now, they’re moving forward. They’re going in a positive direction (with my recruitment.) They’re looking pretty great.”

WARDLAW: Describe your relationship with Lonnie Teasley, and tell me more about his plans for you if you were to commit to Carolina.

SHABAZZ: “The big thing is just development, and the fact that he is going to prepare me. One of my big things is (early playing time). It doesn’t have to be ‘right off the rip,’ but I just want to be developed. I’m okay with not playing during my first season. I just want to be able to play.

(Teasley) is capable of getting me to do that, because I know he is going to push me hard. I know that’s what he does to his players. I mean, look at Josiah. He was an (On3) Freshman All-American.”

WARDLAW: Were you able to build better relationships with any of the current players on the team?

SHABAZZ: “Yes. I’ve seen everyone, but I got to meet Blake (Franks) and Nyck Harbor. They were pretty cool.”

WARDLAW: What would Carolina need to do to land you over Ohio State or others?

SHABAZZ: “It’s just me comparing the schools. I’m really just comparing everyone. But I feel like honestly, South Carolina checks all of my boxes. So it’s really just comparing (Carolina) to the other schools.”

WARDLAW: How do the Gamecocks fulfill what you are looking for in a program?

SHABAZZ: “I feel like everything really just fits me. Like I said before, I really like the people there. They really feel like a family to me, (Carolina) is very family-oriented. I feel like that plays a part in my (final decision).”

WARDLAW: Have you been able to discuss with Coach Beamer on how he sees you potentially fitting into the Carolina game plan in the future?

SHABAZZ: “We didn’t talk about anything too specific. I just remember him saying he really wants me to commit there."

WARDLAW: When do you plan on making your commitment known?

SHABAZZ: “Sometime in July. I want to get it done before the first game of my high school season.”

WARDLAW: Anything else to add about the visit?

SHABAZZ: “I feel like South Carolina is going in the right direction. That’s all I have to say. I feel like they’re going in a great direction, and I want to be part of that.”