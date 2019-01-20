4-star WR visits South Carolina Gamecocks, breaks down recruitment
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSWill Muschamp and his coaching staff hosted many top-shelf talents from the 2020 and 2021 classes on Saturday for the year's first "elite junior day" event.Included in the g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news