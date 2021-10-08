5 Years Later: The Gamecock who stormed the field by himself

In 2016, South Carolina pulled off the upset of No.18 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The only problem? USC freshman student Will Mackey stormed the field, expecting other fans from the student section to follow him.

But once he got to mid-field, he pulled out his phone to record what he believed would be a massive crowd of fans following behind him to only find out he was the only one out there.

In honor of USC playing Tennessee this weekend, for the first time in five years, former Gamecock QB Perry Orth and Mackey reunite to relive the viral incident with Gamecock Central's Director of Digital Content Mike Uva.