Georgia four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier issued his verbal commitment to the Gamecock football program back in March, giving Will Muschamp and his staff a talented piece on offense for the 2021 class.

On Saturday, Gauthier dropped by the InfiniT Football Elite Series Camp, which was held at his high school. While there, he spent a while talking with GamecockCentral.com. He spoke with us about his upcoming season, his progression as a player, his own efforts in recruiting talent to join him, and more.